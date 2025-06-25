EC to present good election to nation: Jahangir hopes | Miscellaneous News

He was replying to a question after coming out of the 10th advisory council meeting on the law and order at the Home Ministry conference room here.

Home Adviser Lieutenant General (Retd.) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury spoke to journalists today at the Home Ministry conference room. Photo: BSS

Home Adviser Lieutenant General (Retd.) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury today said the Election Commission (EC) will present the nation a good election and the government will extend all cooperation in this connection.

“We hope that the Election Commission will present the nation a good election. We will extend every possible cooperation to the Election Commission in doing so,” he said.

The Home Adviser assured of having better law and order situation during the upcoming general election.

“We have held discussion on how a better law and order situation can be ensured during the upcoming national election. Chiefs of every law enforcement agencies have ensured that the law and order situation will be good during the polls time,” he said.

Maintaining a good law and order situation during the election not only depends on the law enforcement agencies, he said, adding that it also largely depends on the aspirant candidates, returning officers, polling officers and the Election Commission.

The entire election process depends on the Election Commission and all the law enforcement agencies work under the commission during the polls, he said.

So, the Home Adviser called upon all to remain alert for maintaining a better law and order situation during the election.

In no way mob violence be tolerated:

Replying to a question about mob violence against former chief election commissioner (CEC) KM Nurul Huda during his arrest on Sunday evening, Jahangir said in no way such mob violence will be tolerated.

“No one expected such incident. So, we are sorry. We will take tougher action to stop recurrence of such incident,” he said.

One of those who carried out the mob violence against former CEC Nurul Huda has already been arrested and efforts are on to arrest the remaining culprits involved in the misdeed, he said.

He continued legal action will be taken if any police official is involved in the incident.

Responding to another question, the Home Adviser said that the mob violence is yet to stop, but it has been reduced significantly due to government measures against the mob.

About the inactiveness of police, Jahangir said the police have become more active and their mental strength is much higher compared to the past.

“Police is not inactive. They have become more humane and are trying to settle any problem through dialogue rather enforcing power,” he said.

