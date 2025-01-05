EC will ensure everyone's voting rights: CEC

The CEC said this while addressing the inaugural ceremony of a training of trainers for the enumerators and supervisors in the capital ahead of the voter list updating programme-2025.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin on Sunday said the Election Commission wants to end the people's deprivation in exercising their voting rights.

“We want to remove the fact that they(people) have been deprived of the voting right for so long. We want to remove the pain of their deprivation. We are steadfast in our commitment,” he said.

The CEC said this while addressing the inaugural ceremony of a training of trainers for the enumerators and supervisors in the capital ahead of the voter list updating programme-2025.

The countrywide door-to-door data collection of the possible voters and dead voters will start on January 20 next.

The CEC said they are here to hear the 18 crore people who have been suffering from the deprivation of voting rights. “We’ve taken the responsibility so that we can remove their deprivation,” he said.

He said his commission’s main goal is to arrange a fair and credible election. “It’s a marathon race beginning from today up to the delivery of the result,” he said.

“Our goal, commitment and promises to the nation is to present a free, fair and credible election as the nation has been deprived of it for so long,” said the CEC.

Four election commissioners Abdur Rahmanel Masud, Tahmida Ahmad, Anwarul Islam Sarker and Abdul Fazal Md Sanaullah also spoke at the event presided over by EC secretary Akhtar Ahmed.

Source: UNB