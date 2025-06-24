ECNEC approves 17 projects worth Tk 8,974.28cr | interim government News

Of the total estimated project cost of Taka 8,974.28 crore, Taka 3,180.34 crore will come from the government of Bangladesh portion, Taka 5,563.43 crore will come as project loan while the rest of Taka 230.51 crore from the concerned organization's own fund, said an official release.

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) today approved a total of 17 projects involving an overall estimated cost of Taka 8,974.28 crore.

The approvals came at an ECNEC meeting with its Chairperson and Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus in the chair held at the NEC Conference Room on the Planning Commission premises in the city's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area.

Of the approved 17 projects, 11 are new and 5 are revised projects while one project got time extension without witnessing any expenditure.

Of the total estimated project cost of Taka 8,974.28 crore, Taka 3,180.34 crore will come from the government of Bangladesh portion, Taka 5,563.43 crore will come as project loan while the rest of Taka 230.51 crore from the concerned organization's own fund, said an official release.

The approved 17 projects are: Upazila Complex Expansion Project, 2nd phase, 2nd revised, Integrated services and livelihood improvement of the forcibly displaced Rohingyas and the host community, Construction of 200-bed drug addiction cure and rehabilitation centers in 7 divisional cities, Enhancing capacity of four newly built marine academies through installing simulators and other related facilities, Access to Justice for Women: strengthening community dispute resolution and improving case management, Establishment of 3rd submarine cable for expanding the international telecommunication system in Bangladesh (2nd revised), Construction of 13 new buffer godowns in 13 districts of Bangladesh for enhancing the fertilizer preservation and distribution facilities (3rd revised), Establishment of Kishore-Kishori Club (1st revised), Strengthening integrated services and operations of quick response team for preventing women and children repression,

Besides, the IPIMS project under the Planning Division, PMIPSD project under the IMED, SPADTEC project under the Office of the Comptroller and Auditor General, SDRMP project under the National Board of Revenue (NBR) and SCEMP project under the Bureau of Statistics (BBS) would be implemented as umbrella projects under the Strengthening Institution For Transparency and Accountability (SITA) funded by the World Bank.

Apart from these, the ECNEC meeting was also apprised of 15 projects approved earlier by the Planning Adviser.

Advisers concerned attended the meeting while Planning Commission members and secretaries concerned were present.

