Edn ministry asks public univs to hold cluster-based admission test

The interim government made the move after Jagannath University, Bangladesh Agricultural University, Mymensingh and Khulna University of Engineering and Technology decided to leave the system this year citing problems, including not getting meritorious students and session congestion.

The education ministry on Monday directed the country’s public universities to hold admission tests under the cluster-based system this academic year to keep order in the sector and avoid confusions.

The Secondary and Higher Education Division under the ministry issued a letter in this regard on the day.

It made the letter available on its web site.

The letter is signed by the division joint secretary, Numeri Zaman, and addressed to the vice-chancellors of the public universities.

Earlier on December 1, the interim government’s education adviser, Wahiduddin Mahmud, gave the same direction to the public universities.

Seven agricultural universities held admission tests under the cluster system for the first time in the 2019–20 academic year with the aim of reducing sufferings of the admission seekers.

In the 2020-21 and 2021-22 sessions, the universities in three clusters — general, science and technology universities, agricultural universities, and engineering universities — held admission tests under the cluster system.

According to the University Grants Commission, of total 55 public universities, 35 are scheduled to conduct admission tests under this system this year.

