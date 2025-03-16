Educating children primary duty of teachers: Adviser Bidhan | School News

The training course was organized by the Primary Education Directorate, with District Primary Education Officer Mollah Bokhtiar Rahman presiding over the event.

Primary and Mass Education Adviser Prof Dr Bidhan Ranjan Ray Poddar said today that the main responsibility of teachers is to educate children.

Prof. Bidhan said, "The development of education relies heavily on the relationship between teachers and students."

He made the remarks while inaugurating a training course on 'Financial Management and Implementation of Budget' at the deputy commissioner's (DC) conference room in Patuakhali, where he was the chief guest.

He added that teachers' primary role is to help students learn to read, write, and communicate effectively in their mother tongue.

The training course was organized by the Primary Education Directorate, with District Primary Education Officer Mollah Bokhtiar Rahman presiding over the event.

Other speakers at the event included Md. Mizanur Haque, Director (Finance) of the Primary Education Directorate, Deputy Commissioner Abu Hasnat Mohammad Arefin, and Nilufar Yasmin, Deputy Director of the directorate's Barishal division.

A total of 40 participants, including primary education officers, training institute superintendents, and instructors from the Upazila Resource Centre, took part in the day-long training.

After the event, the Adviser visited the Paira Power Plant and Paira Sea Port.

Source: BSS