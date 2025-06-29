Education develops people as worthy citizen for society: Adviser | School News

He was addressing the National Dissemination Event of the project “Skill Focused Literacy for Out-of-School Adolescents (SKILFO), organized by semi-formal education bureau at a hotel here, as the chief guest.

Adviser to the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education Prof. Dr. Bidhan Ranjan Roy Podder today said education helps develop people to become as worthy citizen of a society and state.

“There are two significant aspects of education, one is to explore the potentials of individuals and another is that it enables peoples’ skills and develop learners to build them suitable for the society and state,” he said.

He was addressing the National Dissemination Event of the project “Skill Focused Literacy for Out-of-School Adolescents (SKILFO), organized by semi-formal education bureau at a hotel here, as the chief guest.

The adviser said the SKILFO project has been going on smoothly with successes. “We must spread the paybacks of this project nationwide and shall not let go this success”.

Primary and Mass Education Secretary Mohammad Sakhawat Hossen presided over the function while Director General of Semi-Formal Education Bureau Debobroto Chakrabarti delivered the address of welcome in the function.