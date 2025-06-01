Education is important tool to remove discrimination: education adviser | interim government News

"There is no alternative to education to remove discrimination from the society," he said while addressing a view exchange meeting at Zila Shilpakola Academy here as chief guest.

Education Adviser Prof Dr Chowdhury Rafiqul Abrar today said education is an important tool to remove discrimination in the society.

"There is no alternative to education to remove discrimination from the society," he said while addressing a view exchange meeting at Zila Shilpakola Academy here as chief guest.

Narayanganj district administration organized the discussion titled "The role of educational institutions in building the students as worthy citizens."

The education adviser said, "Our educational institutions should be prepared in such a way that the next generation would be interest to go to the schools."

"We are trying to solve the problems in the education sector and those who will come to the state power in future would be more attentive in this regard," the adviser said, adding: "We will formulate some policies and the political parties will implement those in future."

The programme was addressed, among others, by Senior Secretary to the Secondary and Higher Education wing Siddiq Jubair, Secretary to the Technical and Madrasha wing Dr K M Kabirul Islam, Deputy Commissioner Zahidul Islam and Police Super Prottus Kumar Majumder.