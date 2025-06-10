Education quality declines more than before: Fakhrul | Education News

Expressing deep concern about the education standard, Fakhrul said, “If we are going to reconstruct this nation, we have to prepare students. They should be able to prove their worth in all fields”.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir. File Photo

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir today said the quality of education has declined more than before even after so many movements and mass uprising.

“The quality of education has deteriorated alarmingly throughout the country. Without going into who is responsible, I want to say that the overall quality has declined,” he said while virtually addressing the golden jubilee celebrations of River View High School at Thakurgaon.

Describing the current world as competitive one, Fakhrul said, “If we want to cope with this ever changing world, we have to compete in knowledge. Now it has become even more difficult. Technology has gone to such a point that if we cannot cope with new inventions and technological advancement, then we will fall behind.”

Addressing the students, he said, "There is no alternative to study. You also have to engage yourself with extracurricular activities like sports."

Fakhrul, also a former teacher by profession, urged the teachers to prepare the new generation eligible to cope with the world.

A colourful procession was brought out later which paraded main thoroughfares in the district town.

Source: BSS