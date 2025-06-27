Efforts on to take exam of HSC examinee missed her first exam: CR Abrar | Exams News

Efforts on to take exam of HSC examinee missed her first exam: CR Abrar

This year's Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations began on Thursday (June 26).

Education Adviser Prof Dr C R Abrar spoke at a ‘Research Fair’ arranged by the Noakhali University of Science and Technology today. Photo : BSS

Education Adviser CR Abrar has said efforts are on to take the exam of an HSC examinee, who failed to take part on the first day of her examination due to a delay in taking her sick mother to a hospital on Thursday.

The media reported that a student from the capital's Government Mirpur Bangla College centre was unable to take part in the exam on the first day of the HSC exam due to a delay in taking her ill mother to the hospital.

The matter has come to the attention of the authorities, said a statement issued by the Chief Adviser’s Press Wing this morning.

In this regard, Education Adviser CR Abrar said, "The issue of that student is being considered seriously on humanitarian ground. Efforts are being made to resolve the issue of taking the Bangla first paper exam in light of the laws and rules related to conducting public examinations.”

“We also sympathise with him in this difficult time. We request this examinee not to worry." he said.

Source: BSS