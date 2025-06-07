Eid-ul-Azha being celebrated amid festivity | Miscellaneous News

To commemorate this historic event, Muslims across the country offer prayers in congregations and sacrifice animals in the name of Almighty Allah.

The holy Eid-ul-Azha, the second biggest religious festival of the Muslims, is being celebrated today across the country with due solemnity and religious fervor.

Eid-ul-Azha is celebrated on the 10th day of Zilhajj, the final month of the Hijri calendar, commemorating the event that took place around 4,500 years ago when Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) offered to sacrifice his beloved son, Hazrat Ismail (AS), who willingly submitted to his father's will in devotion to Allah.

But the Almighty Allah, in His benign mercy, spared Hazrat Ismail (AS) and instead sent a ram to be sacrificed.

To commemorate this historic event, Muslims across the country offer prayers in congregations and sacrifice animals in the name of Almighty Allah.

They also offered munajat, seeking divine blessings for peace, progress and prosperity of the country, as well as the welfare of the Muslim Ummah.

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus, in a message has greeted the countrymen on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

In separate messages, political leaders also conveyed their heartfelt wishes for peace, prosperity and harmony among people.

BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman greeted the countrymen ahead of Eid-ul-Azha, urging everyone to share the joy of Eid with each others.

The main congregation of the holy Eid-ul-Azha was held at the Jatiya Eidgah on the High Court premises at 7:30am.

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus, Chief Justice, judges of the Supreme Court and High Court divisions, members of the Council of Advisers, leaders of various political parties, senior government officials, and diplomats of various Muslim countries stationed in Dhaka, along with thousands of Muslim devotees offered prayers there.

Law enforcing agencies have taken necessary security measures to ensure the safety of devotees.

Like every year, five Eid Jamaats were held at Baitul Mukarram mosque. The first Jamaat took place at 7am, followed by the others at 8 am, 9 am, 10 am, and 10:45 am respectively, said an Islamic Foundation release.

State-run Bangladesh Television and Bangladesh Betar as well as private TV channels and radio stations are broadcasting special programmes on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

The government has directed the CNG filling stations to remain open for 24 hours during Eid holidays to facilitate the easy movement of homebound people.

In this regard, the Power Division has asked all CNG filling stations to remain open round the clock on Eid day, the seven days before the Eid and the five days after the festival.

