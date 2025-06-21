Election not possible without govt cooperation: CEC | election News

Regarding communication with the government, the CEC said formal and informal channels remain open. “It’s not like that we’re isolated on an island, away from the government,” he said.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin on Saturday said it is not possible to hold a national election without the government's cooperation despite the Election Commission’s constitutional independence.

“No matter how independent the EC is said to be, it is not possible to hold an election without the government's support. We have to conduct the polls with cooperation from the government," he told reporters after inaugurating a daylong training programme on electoral laws and rules at the Electoral Training Institute in the capital.

He said the EC relies on support from law enforcement agencies, the administration and its officials to hold the election. “So, the government will naturally play a key role in the election. It (election) won’t be possible without it,” the CEC said.

Nasir Uddin also reaffirmed that the schedule for the 13th national parliamentary election will be announced in due course assuring that the EC is following due process. “You’ll know the election date at the right time. We will announce the schedule in due course,” he said.

In response to a question about the EC’s election roadmap, he said there is an internal work plan in place.

“We are not hiding anything. We won’t call it a roadmap…(but) any office has a work plan. A national election of this scale must require an internal work plan. It’s for our own use—not for sharing with everybody,” the CEC added.