Election possible before Ramadan: Prof Yunus tells Tarique | Miscellaneous News

However, in that case, significant progress would need to be made by then regarding reforms and the trial of the mass killings during the July-August mass uprising, said a joint statement from the Chief Adviser and Acting BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman following their meeting in London.

The statement said Tarique Rahman proposed to the Chief Adviser that the national election be held before Ramadan next year.

Chief Adviser Professor Dr Muhammad Yunus on Friday told BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman that if preparations are completed in time, the next general election could be held in the week preceding Ramadan in 2026, rather than in early April.

It said the meeting between Tarique and Professor Dr Muhammad Yunus was held in a very cordial atmosphere.

Party Chairperson “Begum Khaleda Zia also believes that holding the election during that time would be appropriate.”

“The Chief Adviser said he has already announced that the election will be held in the early April next year. If all preparations are completed, it may even be possible to hold the election in the week before the start of Ramadan in 2026. But, in that case, sufficient progress would need to be made by then regarding reforms and the trial,” the joint statement reads.

It said Tarique welcomed the Chief Adviser’s position and thanked him on behalf of the party. “The Chief Adviser also thanked Mr Tarique Rahman for the fruitful discussion.”