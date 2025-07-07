Electricity bills can now be paid from bKash merchant points | Miscellaneous News

Currently, utility bills of almost all government institutions can be paid through the ‘Pay Bill’ option of bKash app.

Customers now can pay their electricity bills from over 2.5 lakh bKash merchant points across the country, in addition to using the bKash app and agent points. The expansion significantly widened the scope of paying electricity bills, making bill payments easier and convenient than ever.

Currently, utility bills of almost all government institutions can be paid through the ‘Pay Bill’ option of bKash app. In addition, customers can also pay electricity and other bills from 3.5 lakh bKash agent points spread across the country. With the integration of merchant points, users now have additional convenience to pay electricity bills. This new feature also benefits merchants, who can now offer electricity bill payment services alongside receiving payments for goods and services—further promoting cashless transactions across the country.

It is worth mentioning that bKash is the largest platform for paying various government fees including electricity, water, gas, telephone, land services, passports, and internet, TV, etc. New organizations are constantly being added to the list of billers. Additionally, customers can also download and save eco-friendly digital receipts after completing bill payments.