Eminent actress anjana passes away

National film award-winning actress Anjana passed away on Friday night at the age of 59.

She died while undergoing treatment at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) in Dhaka.

Misha Sawdagar, president of the Bangladesh Film Artistes' Association, confirmed Anjana's death to the media.

Actor Zayed Khan and other artists from the film and entertainment fraternity also shared the news on their Facebook profiles.

Her namaz-e-janaza will be held on the FDC premises on Saturday at 11 a.m.

Anjana had been on life support for the past three days. On December 24, she was admitted to a private hospital in the capital with a fever. Later, doctors discovered a blood infection that had spread throughout her body, causing heart and kidney problems, fluid accumulation in the lungs, and a stroke.

Born on June 27, 1965, in Dhaka (then part of East Pakistan), Anjana was celebrated as one of the country’s finest actresses, particularly for her dancing skills. She acted in more than 300 movies during her illustrious career.

Anjana's first released film was Doshshu Bonhur (1976), directed by Shamsuddin Togor, although her acting career began in 1976 with the film Setu, directed by Babul Chowdhury. Her breakthrough came with the movie Matir Maya in 1976.

She starred alongside Razzak in 30 films, including Ashikkhito, Rajanigandha, Ashar Alo, Jinjir, Anarkali, Bidhata, Bourani, Sonar Horin, Ram Rahim John, Matir Putul, Shaheb Bibi Golam, Obhijan, and others.

Anjana was married to producer-director Azizur Rahman Buli (1946–2022) and acted in two of his films, Lalu Sardar and Nepali Meye. She received the National Film Award for Best Actress for her performances in Parineeta and Gangchill.

Source: UNB