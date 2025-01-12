Ensuring basic literacy at primary level is essential: Adviser Poddar

Divisional Deputy Director's Office of the Directorate of Primary Education organized the workshop with Divisional Deputy Director Md Jalal Uddin in the chair.

Primary and Mass Education Adviser Professor Dr Bidhan Ranjan Roy Poddar today said it is important to ensure basic literacy at the level by any means.

"It is important to ensure basic literacy of a student at the primary level at any cost," he told at a workshop on 'Communication and Social Mobilization Action Plan Preparation' as the chief guest at National Primary Education Academy (NEP) in Mymensingh.

Divisional Deputy Director's Office of the Directorate of Primary Education organized the workshop with Divisional Deputy Director Md Jalal Uddin in the chair.

The workshop was held under the Fourth Primary Education Development Programme (PEDP-4) in collaboration with UNICEF, said a press release.

The adviser said basic literacy task should be done by the teaching staff, adding, "We should observe how much we are able to make children literate according to needs of the society. It has become necessary to bring some changes in the government's policy at primary level."

Mentioning about the government's work progress, he said, "Your opinion is certainly acceptable to the government. Due to excess centralization, we cannot change many thing overall. But the current interim government is giving cent percent efforts to bring changes."

There were many local problems at the primary level, which can be solved district-wise and in this case, only a general policy needs to be determined from the center, the adviser said.

He also said the government's policy on primary education will be formed based on public opinion.

"Local people's opinion is very important for schools, located at pastoral (char) and remote areas," he added.

The adviser also said, "We can develop the habit of visiting the library at the primary level. It is very necessary for teachers and students to read additional books. If necessary, we can purchase or supply goods and services from outside."

He urged everyone to ensure quality education at every level.

The workshop was also attended by Farid Ahmed, Director General of the NEP, Md Lutfur Rahman, Director of the Department of Primary Education, Md Farhad Alam, Deputy Director of the Department of Primary Education and others.

More than 50 officials from different levels of primary education of Mymensingh Division participated in the day-long workshop.

Source: BSS