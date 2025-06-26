EU envoy hopes for restoration of democracy in Bangladesh: Khosru | Miscellaneous News

The EU envoy expressed this hope during a meeting with BNP Standing Committee member Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury at the party chairperson’s office in Gulshan.

European Union (EU) Ambassador to Bangladesh Michael Miller on Thursday conveyed to the BNP his hope that democratic order will soon be restored in Bangladesh through a free, fair and credible national election.

BNP Organising Secretary Shama Obaed was also present at the meeting.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, Khosru said, “The first thing that was discussed was the election. The election is being held in February, so everyone is relieved and satisfied, and they hope that we will move towards elections soon and the country will return to democratic order.”

Like other foreign friends, he said the EU is waiting for an elected government so that they can decide their future actions and make the short-term and long-term decisions they have.

“Because they feel comfortable working with an elected government, we have had detailed discussions about these,” Khosru said.

Besides, he said, the problems and rights of workers in Bangladesh were also discussed at the meeting.

Khosru said the EU wants to cooperate with the future parliament so that its activities can be conducted independently, properly and with accountability.

He said they also talked about the transparency and independence of the judiciary. “They support the BNP's proposal to establish a separate secretariat for the independent functioning of the judiciary and they are willing to provide funding for it.”

The BNP leader said the European Union wants to be a partner in the development of Bangladesh in the future.

Apart from their aid and loans, he said they are thinking about providing funds in different other ways. “They are thinking about new ways of funding. They want to cooperate with the next government economically and be a development partner of Bangladesh. This is a good sign.”