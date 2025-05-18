EU students felicitated for success in 2 moot court competitions | University News

Earlier, the chairmanb of the law department of the university, Mohammad Mamunur Rashid, delivered the inaugural speech.

Eastern University students have recently been felicitated for their success in the Monroe E Price Media Law and World Cup Moots Philip C Jessup International Moot Court Competition.

At a function organised at the EU’s Rezakul Haider Hall in Dhaka on Friday, the university authorities felicitated the law students who participated in the competitions and brought success in the international round of the law moot court, said a press release on Saturday.

At the same time, the prize distribution ceremony of the 5th Intra-Department Moot Court Competition of the faculty of law of Eastern University was also organised. Justice Khizir Ahmed Chowdhury of the High Court division of the Supreme Court of Bangladesh spoke as chief guest at the event.

EU acting vice-chancellor Professor Md Shamsul Huda and senior advocate of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court of Bangladesh Khaled Hamid Chowdhury were present as special guests at the event.

Earlier, the chairmanb of the law department of the university, Mohammad Mamunur Rashid, delivered the inaugural speech.

Presided over by dean of the faculty of law of the university, ABM Imdadul Haque Khan, registrar of the university, Abul Bashar Khan, also delivered speech at the event.

The programme was conducted by Omar Faruk Tamim, lecturer of the EU law department and coordinator of the Moot Court Society.

Mahir Chowdhury Abir and Shakib Khandaker, students of the faculty of law of the university, spoke about their experience of participating in the Philip C Jessup International Law Moot Court Competition in Washington in the United States while Raisa Chowdhury and Riasat Azim, students of the faculty of law, shared their experience of participating in the Monroe E Price Media Law International Moot Court Competition.

Eastern University represented Bangladesh in the international phase of the Philip C Jessup International Law Moot Court Competition 2025 in the United States.

Another team from Eastern University, for the first time, participated in the Monroe E Price International Law Moot Court Competition 2025.

Eastern University is the only university representing Bangladesh this year.