Even minimal journalism faced repression under AL rule: Asif Mahmud | interim government News

Youth and Sports Adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain has said that journalists who tried to practice even minimal journalism faced repression during the Awami League (AL) regime.

In a post on his verified Facebook page, the adviser wrote, "No question, we have come to praise" - this was the nature of Sheikh Hasina's press conferences. Even those who tried to practice minimum journalism were oppressed, he said.

He further said that the suppression of press freedom was also one of the reasons the July Uprising became inevitable.

In the post, the adviser highlighted the ongoing 'July Prelude' poster series created by artist Debashis Chakraborty, noting that posters numbered 9 and 10 focus specifically on the theme of the lack of media independence and flattery during the Awami League regime.

Artist Debashis Chakraborty, one of the warriors of the July Uprising, illustrated the posters as part of the July Commemoration Programme. The posters aim to explain "why July became inevitable" and "what transpired during that time."

Asif Mahmud quoted Sheikh Hasina's often-repeated line, "I have no expectations... I have come to give the people," and said that the real situation behind such statements has now become clear to all. He added that "looting on an unbridled and unbelievable scale under state patronage was a key feature of the Awami League era."

He also mentioned that posters numbered 5 to 8 of the 'July Prelude' series were based on the theme of looting.

Initially, the artists planned to publish a total of ten posters. However, the adviser mentioned that the artist later agreed to increase the number of posters in the series.

Source: BSS