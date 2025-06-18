Every innings is special for me: Mushfiq | sports News

The most capped Test player in Bangladesh’s history, with 97 appearances, was under the pump after a lean patch spanning 13 innings without a half-century.

Mushfiqur Rahim expressed that every innings holds special significance for him at this stage of his career, as he silenced his critics with a timely ton on the opening day of the first Test against Sri Lanka at Galle on Tuesday.

He then rolled back the years with a knock of an unbeaten 105 runs off 186 balls that was full of poise and purpose.

‘It is obviously a satisfying effort. Nobody wants to get any fewer runs after playing for so many years for your country,’ Mushfiq told reporters after the day’s play.

‘You can’t get runs in every game, but when you do the right things over and over, hopefully the big score will come someday. When it comes, you have to make sure to make it count. I am not finished yet. I will try to maximise tomorrow.’

The 38-year-old has fond memories of Galle, having struck a monumental double hundred there in 2013, and once again turned tormentor-in-chief for the Sri Lankan bowlers.

He did enjoy a slice of luck—a tough chance spilled by debutant Tharindu Rathnayake on 25—but made it count, navigating a nervy passage in the 90s before scampering a quick single to notch up his 12th Test hundred.

He said that he wanted to enjoy every moment at this phase of his illustrated career.

‘When you have scored Bangladesh’s first double-century, it is always special. We have to take the next generation further, so there will be a 250 or 300 someday. It is important to take the lead as a senior player,’ the veteran added.

Mushfiq and Shanto made it Bangladesh’s day as the duo formed a record-breaking unbroken stand of 247 runs. But Mushfiq reminded that the challenges weren’t finished yet.

He said, ‘We have to start tomorrow as a new day, a fresh day. We have to tackle the new ball. It is only 10 overs old. We will take the opportunity to score as much as possible.’

He acknowledged that, as a team, they were experiencing challenging times, so they required this kind of day.

‘We are going through a difficult time as a team. We haven’t played up to our calibre in the different formats recently. We want to maximise the good start in this Test,’ said Mushfiq.

source : newage