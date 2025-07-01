Evidence-based medicine crucial in reducing unnecessary drug use: BMU VC | Medical News

He also emphasized the importance of encouraging patients to adopt evidence-based practices when applicable, as this approach ensures scientifically sound medical care, promotes more effective recovery, and contributes to lowering healthcare costs.

Bangladesh Medical University (BMU) Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Md Shahinul Alam today underscored the significant role of evidence-based medicine in reducing unnecessary drug prescriptions and medication use in treatment.

The BMU VC made these remarks while speaking as the chief guest at the certificate distribution ceremony marking the conclusion of a 3-day training workshop on Evidence-Based Medicine.

The workshop was organized by the BMU’s Institutional Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) at Shaheed Dr Milton Hall, said a press release.

IQAC Director Professor Dr Nurun Nahar Khanam presided over the event while Additional Directors Dr. Deen-e-Mujahid Mohammad Faruk Osmani and Dr Tarek Reza Ali as moderated.

At the event, 85 faculty members and doctors from 17 departments have participated in the Evidence-Based Medicine training workshops .

