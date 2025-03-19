EWU holds condolence meeting for late Syed Manzur | University News

The event, held at the ‘Manzur Elahi’ Auditorium of the university, included tributes to the deceased and prayers for the peace of his soul.

East West University (EWU) organized a condolence meeting and ‘Doa Mahfil’ on Tuesday ( March 18) in memory of the late Chairperson of the Board of Trustees, Syed Manzur Elahi, who passed away on March 12, at the age of 83.

The event, held at the ‘Manzur Elahi’ Auditorium of the university, included tributes to the deceased and prayers for the peace of his soul.

Professor Dr. Mohammed Farashuddin, Chief Adviser of EWU and a close friend of the late Syed Manzur Elahi, shared precious memories from their 60-year friendship, said a press release on Wednesday.

He highlighted Syed Manzur Elahi’s various social service activities and mentioned that he conducted his business by strictly adhering to laws and ensuring worker satisfaction.

He never took advantage of political affiliations and served as an adviser to the caretaker government twice

Dr. Farashuddin also suggested that the interim government should give the ‘Sadhinota Padak’ award to a distinguished person like Syed Manzur Elahi.

In his speech, Syed Nasim Manzur, son of the late Syed Manzur Elahi, mentioned that his father was concerned about the students from low-income families studying at East West University and had also instructed to give them special importance.

Professor Dr. Shams Rahman, Vice Chancellor of EWU, the Dean of Liberal Arts and Social Science Faculty, the Registrar, and administrative officials of EWU shared their memories on the occasion.

The condolence meeting was also attended by family members of the late Syed Manzur Elahi, the Pro Vice Chancellor, Treasurer, Deans, faculty members, officers, staff, students of the university, and distinguished guests from various sectors of the country. Following the memorial, a ‘Doa Mahfil’ was held, where special prayers were offered for the peaceful repose of the departed soul.