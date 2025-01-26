Ex-army chief KM Shafiullah passes away

The former army chief, also commander of sector 3 during the Liberation War, was admitted to CMH on January 2 with various health complications.

Former army chief and valiant freedom fighter KM Shafiullah died on Sunday morning at the Combined Military Hospital in Dhaka. He was 91.

Shafiullah breathed his last at 8:45am at the hospital, said Rashadul Alam Khan, assistant director at Inter Services Public Relation (ISPR) Directorate.

The former army chief, also commander of sector 3 during the Liberation War, was admitted to CMH on January 2 with various health complications.

His first Namaj-e-Janaza was held at Rupganj after Zuhr prayers.

He will be buried at Military Graveyard at Banani following his second Namaz-e-Janaza at Dhaka Cantonment.

KM Saifullah was born on September 2 in 1934, in Rupganj of Narayanganj.

He served as the chief of army staff from 1972 to 1975 and served as ambassador in Malaysia, Canada, Sweden, and the UK.

He led the S-Force and earned ‘Bir Uttam’ title for his valiant role in the Liberation War.

Source: UNB