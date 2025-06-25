Ex-CEC Kazi Habibul Awal arrested in Dhaka | Miscellaneous News

‘He will be taken to the DB office custody at Mintoo Road,’ he added.

কাজী হাবিবুল আউয়াল। ছবি : দৈনিক শিক্ষাডটকম

A team of Detective Branch of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police arrested former chief election commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal in the capital’s Moghbazar area on Wednesday afternoon.

DMP DB joint commissioner for South and Admin Mohammad Nasirul Islam told New Age that a DB team arrested him in Moghbazar area at about 1:55pm on Wednesday.

‘He will be taken to the DB office custody at Mintoo Road,’ he added.

Bangladesh Nationalist Party filed a case with the Sher-e-Bangla Nagar police station on Sunday against ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, three former chief election commissioners and 20 others for their roles in three controversial national elections held in 2014, 2018 and 2024.

Another former chief election commissioner, KM Nurul Huda, was arrested in the capital’s Uttara area on Sunday evening hours after filing the case, who is now in police custody on a four-day remand.

Source: Newage