Ex-CEC Nurul Huda admits to election mockery | Politics News

Dhaka Additional Chief Additional Metropolitan Magistrate Md Jiahdur Rahman recorded the statement after he was produced before the court upon completion of eight-day remand in two phrases, said sub-inspector of Sher-e-Bangla Nargar Police Station Shamsuzzoha Sarkar, also investigation officer of the case.

ছবি : সংগৃহীত

Former Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) KM Nurul Huda on Tuesday gave a confessional statement before a Dhaka court in a case filed over a fabricated election and sedition, admitting to conducting a mockery of an election.

Dhaka Additional Chief Additional Metropolitan Magistrate Md Jiahdur Rahman recorded the statement after he was produced before the court upon completion of eight-day remand in two phrases, said sub-inspector of Sher-e-Bangla Nargar Police Station Shamsuzzoha Sarkar, also investigation officer of the case.

The IO said the former CEC volunteered to give confessional statements in the case, prompting them to produce him.

Ex-CEC Habibul Awal sent to jail

On June 22, BNP filed a case with Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station accusing 24 people, including former Chief Election Commissioners, Election Commissioners and other officials involved in conducting the 10th, 11th and 12th national elections, of irregularities and biased conduct.

According to the case statement, the 2014, 2018, and 2024 general elections were manipulated and held in a partisan manner, despite repeated calls for a non-partisan caretaker government and the deployment of army personnel with magistracy powers during polling.

Ex-CEC Nurul Huda placed on 4-day remand

In the evening of the same day, police detained Nurul Huda from his residence in Uttara, Dhaka.

On June 29, police also detained former CEC Kazi Habibul Awal in connection with the case.

source : UNB