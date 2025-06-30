Ex-DU student found dead in Bogura | University News

Local people spotted the body of Soumik at the lake and informed the matter to Army MP check-post in the morning.

Police recovered the body of a former student of Dhaka University, who went missing for three days, from Station Boat Club Lake along Majhira Cantonment in Shahjahanpur upazila of Bogura district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Hasin Rahman Soumik, 30, a former Masters student of DU under Computer Engineer Department and son of Toufiqur Rahman of Jaleshwaritala in Bogura district town.

Police also recovered a money bag, wrapped in polythene, from the pant pocket of the deceased.

Toufiqur said Soumik went missing on Friday.

A general diary was lodged with Bogura Sadar Police Station.

Toufiqur claimed that his son was murdered in a planned way as there had been an enmity with Soumik and a neighbour of their residence.

Shafiqul Islam, officer-in-charge of Shahjahanpur Police Station, said the body was sent to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College and Hospital morgue for autopsy.