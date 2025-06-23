Ex-MD of Islami Bank held in graft case | Miscellaneous News

Nasirul Islam, Joint Commissioner (South) of the Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), confirmed the arrest to the media, saying that DB personnel detained Moula around 11:45pm on Sunday.

Detectives on Sunday night arrested former Managing Director (MD) of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited (IBBL) Mohammad Monirul Moula from the capital's Bashundhara Residential Area in connection with a corruption case.

Nasirul Islam, Joint Commissioner (South) of the Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), confirmed the arrest to the media, saying that DB personnel detained Moula around 11:45pm on Sunday.

He was later taken to the DB office on Minto Road.

Moula was removed from his post by the bank's board of directors for his alleged involvement in loan irregularities.

Earlier, in April, the bank had decided to send Moula on leave for three months.

source : BSS