Ex-MD of Islami Bank held in graft case | Miscellaneous News

Detectives on Sunday night arrested former Managing Director (MD) of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited (IBBL) Mohammad Monirul Moula from the capital's Bashundhara Residential Area in connection with a corruption case.
Nasirul Islam, Joint Commissioner (South) of the Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), confirmed the arrest to the media, saying that DB personnel detained Moula around 11:45pm on Sunday.
He was later taken to the DB office on Minto Road.The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) in December last year filed a graft case against 58 people, including S Alam's family members, former IBBL MD Monirul Moula, and the bank's former Chairman Ahsanul Alam, on charges of embezzling Taka 1,092 crore through loan fraud.
Moula was removed from his post by the bank's board of directors for his alleged involvement in loan irregularities.The bank made the decision in its 395th board meeting, held on April 6 this year, which received the go-ahead from Bangladesh Bank on May 20.
Earlier, in April, the bank had decided to send Moula on leave for three months.Moula was appointed as the managing director of Islami Bank in January 2021, when the controversial S Alam Group was dominating the bank's board.
