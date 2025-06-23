Ex-MPs Sabina Akter Tuhin, Faisal Biplob arrested | Miscellaneous News

The Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police has arrested former reserved seat MP Sabina Akter Tuhin from Nawabganj upazila in Dhaka, and former Munshiganj-3 MP Mohammad Faisal Biplob from the capital’s Monipuripara area on Monday morning.

She faces multiple cases involving corruption, incitement to political violence and conspiracy against the state, he added.

On Sunday evening, another DB team arrested Faisal Biplob from Monipuripara in connection with a murder case linked to the recent July movement.

According to DB officials, both Tuhin and Biplob had been under law enforcement surveillance as suspects in a recent incident of political violence and murder.

A senior DMP official, seeking anonymity, said the arrests were made based on concrete evidence and case files, not for political harassment.

source : UNB