Expand field of research, CA asks DU | University News

The Chief Adviser said the students must dedicate themselves to building a prosperous Bangladesh by ensuring the best use of the knowledge acquired with honesty and integrity.

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus. Photo : Collected

Chief Adviser Professor Dr Muhammad Yunus has urged the Dhaka University authorities to expand the field of research and use the research knowledge for the welfare of the country and its people.

"In this era of globalisation and the Fourth Industrial Revolution, I call upon the Dhaka University authorities to work for innovation, expand the field of research and apply the knowledge gained from research for the welfare of the country and its people," he said in a message issued today on the occasion of the 104th founding anniversary of Dhaka University, the country's highest echelon of academic excellence, to be celebrated tomorrow.

The Chief Adviser said the students must dedicate themselves to building a prosperous Bangladesh by ensuring the best use of the knowledge acquired with honesty and integrity.

He said he firmly do believe that the Dhaka University will continue to be a pioneer in providing world-class higher education in the future and will play a role in and make the desired contribution to building a knowledge-based society and country.

On the occasion of the DU's 104th founding anniversary, Prof Yunus extended his warmest greetings and congratulations to all members of the university family, including teachers, students, guardians and alumni.

Since its establishment, the DU has been playing a unique role in the expansion of higher education, knowledge practice and research, he said.

"Our political, socioeconomic and cultural awakening has taken place around the Dhaka University, and in the process, the independent and sovereign state of Bangladesh emerged," he said.

The Chief Adviser said the historical role of the DU students and teachers in all the Bangladesh's democratic movements, including the Language Movement, the Great Liberation War and the July Uprising, is well recognised.

He said breaking the chains of injustice and tyranny of the past fascist regime, today they are moving forward with the goal of building a 'New Bangladesh' free of discrimination.

To rebuild the country in a new way, Bangladesh needs skilled human resources with deep patriotism, humanity and open-mindedness, Prof Yunus said.

He said the DU can make a more active and effective contribution to making the new generation suitable for future leadership.

"In this context, I think that the theme of this year's founding anniversary of Dhaka University - 'Dhaka University in Building a Discrimination-free and Inclusive Society' - is a time-befitting one," the Chief Adviser said.

He wished the overall programmes taken on the occasion of 'Dhaka University Day' a success.

Source : BSS