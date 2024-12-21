Extortionists' list almost complete, drive soon: DMP cheif

He warned that no one involved in extortion would be spared, urging individuals to refrain from such activities.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner SM Sazzat Ali said they are making a list of extortionists and will soon conduct a drive to arrest them.

The commissioner made these remarks during a meeting at the Institution of Diploma Engineers in Kakrail, with police officers, students and Ramna residents.

"Extortion is causing the prices of daily necessities to surge, increasing the sufferings of lower- and middle-income groups," he said.

"It is necessary to resist the extortionists through a social movement," he said adding, "I am preparing a updated list of extortionists and it will be completed withing a day or two."

The DMP police chief said mugging, specially mobile snatching, is on the rise and the police are trying to tackle the crime.

source: daily star