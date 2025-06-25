Failed candidates demand resignation of NTRCA chair | ntrca News

The protesting candidates alleged that the chairman intentionally failed them in the viva voce.

এনটিআরসিএ চেয়ারম্যানের পদত্যাগ দাবিতে মানববন্ধন করেছেন শিক্ষক নিবন্ধনে ফেল করা প্রার্থীরা। ছবি : দৈনিক শিক্ষাডটকম

A section of protesters of about 20,000 unsuccessful candidates of the latest non-government teacher’s registration examinations on Tuesday demanded resignation of the Non-Government Teachers’ Registration and Certification Authority chairman.

The protesting candidates alleged that the chairman intentionally failed them in the viva voce.

The NTRCA chairman Mohammad Mofigur Rahman said that they held the viva voce following all rules and there was no scope for changing the results now.

Under the banner of ‘NTRCA 18th Teacher’s Registration Viva Result Deprived Students’, the candidates formed the human chain on one side of the road in front of the authority office in the capital on the day at around 12:00pm.

They stayed there for about two hours.

They started their protest by staging a demonstration in front of the NTRCA office on June 15.

They resumed their protest on June 22 when the police sprayed water and hurled sound grenades to disperse them in front of the National Press Club and detained seven of them after the protesters blocked the road.

Md Milion, one of the protesting candidates, alleged that they were victims of discrimination as the NTRCA chairman intentionally failed them to favour other candidates.

Earlier in November 2023, the NTRCA published a notice for the 18th teacher’s registration examination against which around 19 lakh candidates applied.

In October 2024 83,865 candidates passed the written test held in July 2024 and following the viva voce between October 2024 and May this year, 60,521 candidates passed the viva as per the results published on June 4.

Meanwhile, 171 candidates who participated in the viva voce on March 23 this year after missing the original date applied to the authority to recheck their results as no one passed that viva.

On June 15, the NTRCA issued an amended circular saying that it found that in the March 23 viva voce out of a total 171 candidates 113 were passed after rechecking the hard copy and soft copy of the viva results.

At present, the total number of candidates passed the viva is 60,634, the circular added.

Referring to the June 15 circular, Md Milon questioned how these results were changed if there was no scope to change the results.

The NTRCA chairman Mofigur Rahman told New Age on Tuesday that due to technical glitch the results of 113 candidates of March 23 viva voce were not added and shown as failed.

‘There were no irregularities in the entire exam procedures,’ Mofigur Rahman said, adding, ‘We have verified and cross-checked the viva results by two separate committees.’

Officials of the authority also said that the demand of the candidates was sent to the education ministry.

The ministry could verify the entire exam procedures to find out irregularities if there was any, the officials added.

Source: Newage