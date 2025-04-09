Faiz Ahmad requests to postpone ‘March for Gaza’ by a week | Miscellaneous News

In his post, he wrote, “The main programme of the Bangladesh Investment Summit is beginning on the morning of April 9. At this moment, more than 600 direct investors from around 50 countries are in Bangladesh.

Special Assistant to the Chief Adviser for ICT Division, Faiz Ahmad Taiyeb, has requested that the ‘March for Gaza’ programme be postponed by a week.

He made the request in a Facebook post on Wednesday (April 9).

In his post, he wrote, “The main programme of the Bangladesh Investment Summit is beginning on the morning of April 9. At this moment, more than 600 direct investors from around 50 countries are in Bangladesh. Alongside the core events on April 9 and 10, the investors will visit various companies, EPZs, Special EPZs, Hi-Tech Parks, and start-ups on April 11, 12, and 13.”

Regarding the protest, Faiz Ahmad said, “The ‘March for Gaza’ has been scheduled for April 12, in protest against the Israeli military’s ethnic cleansing and genocide. Since Palestine holds a deeply emotional and sensitive place in our hearts, I believe millions of people will participate in this march. We respect the noble purpose behind this protest gathering.”

He continued, "However, I would like to say that the audience of our collective protest is essentially the sphere of international politics—not Bangladesh's internal economy. In such a situation, considering the presence of foreign investors and their planned visits to the Special EPZs, EPZs, Hi-Tech Parks, and start-ups, I humbly request the organisers to consider rescheduling the March for Gaza to one week later instead of April 12. The issue of Palestine will by no means fade away in a week."

He further added, “The Chief Adviser has already condemned and protested against Israeli brutality. Protesting injustice is absolutely essential. At the same time, it is also crucial to foster the country’s startup ecosystem, business environment, and investment climate. May Palestine be freed. May the International Investment Summit 2025 be a success.”