Fakhrul demands tough punishment for Cumilla rape accused | Politics News

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Sunday demanded strict punishment for the reported rapist of a Hindu expatriate’s wife in Cumilla’s Muradnagar and said those who torture women should not be linked to any political party.

“We are deeply concerned about a brutal, shameful and horrifying incident of molestation and torture of a Hindu woman. This barbaric act has shocked and saddened the people of the country. But a vested quarter is trying to politicise this cowardly and disgraceful incident and divert it in another direction,” he said.

The BNP leader said just like during fascist rule, the pattern of grabbing the homes and properties of minority communities and torturing them continues, while the blame is passed onto others.

“An adviser (of the interim govt) from that area has been abusing his power in Muradnagar for his own interests. Encouraged by this, criminals have become active in various anti-social activities, and they are even getting continuous support from both inside and outside the country,” he said.

Fakhrul warned that if the adviser continues to prioritise personal gain over public service, peace in the area will remain disturbed. “Since becoming the adviser from Muradnagar, he has been busy establishing his control and influence in the area, just like Awami MPs.”

He alleged that an inhuman and brutal group is trying to use the rape and violence against Hindu women in Muradnagar to serve their political purpose. The dirty tricks of Awami League to destroy communal harmony and thus gain political benefits are being repeated.”

Fakhrul said even after the fall of Hasina, instead of restoring the tradition of harmony that once existed, efforts are being made to destroy it for political gain.

The BNP leader said miscreants are encouraged to commit such crimes because they have the backing of a powerful quarter. “But for the sake of truth, dignity, and self-respect, everyone --irrespective of religion, race, or group --must stand against these evildoers and cruel criminals to build a healthy society and a safe nation.”

source : unb