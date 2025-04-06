Fakhrul leaves Dhaka for Singapore for treatment | Miscellaneous News

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir left here this morning for Singapore for treatment.
Fakhrul along with his wife Rahat Ara Begum departed Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka by a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight at about 8:40am today, his Personal Secretary M Yunus Ali told BSS here.
He said Fakhrul is scheduled to receive treatment in Singapore for various health issues.
The BNP secretary general is expected to return home after a week.
Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir went to Singapore for treatment in 2015 when an internal carotid artery problem was detected during his imprisonment in a political case.
He travelled to Singapore to receive treatment after his release from jail. Since then, he has been travelling to Singapore each year for follow-up treatment.
Source: BSS