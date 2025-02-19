Fakhrul questions interim govt’s commitment to timely election | Miscellaneous News

“We’re observing that the interim government, which we supported, was attempting to move towards the election after completing certain tasks. However, in the meantime, doubts have arisen among the people regarding whether they are serious about holding the election at all,” Fakhrul said.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Wednesday expressed concerns that doubts are growing among people regarding the interim government's sincerity in holding the national election without unnecessary delays.

Speaking at a discussion organised by the Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) at the Krishibid Institution Bangladesh in the capital, he also alleged that the students who once led the movement against the Awami League regime now appear to be giving space to fascists in order to protect their own interests.

“We’re observing that the interim government, which we supported, was attempting to move towards the election after completing certain tasks. However, in the meantime, doubts have arisen among the people regarding whether they are serious about holding the election at all,” Fakhrul said.

He said there are valid concerns, including various comments made by advisers, which have contributed to the growing suspicion about the intentions of the interim administration.

JCD organised a discussion titled “The New Style of Student Politics in Post-Mass Uprising Bangladesh, on the occasion of launching the distribution of membership forms and the renewal of membership for its Dhaka city units.

Fakhrul criticised LGRD Adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuiyan for his comment—that Awami League members could participate in elections after apologising to the public—saying that the nation would not accept this.

“This proves that they now want to give space to the fascists for their own interests... This is very dangerous. Does this mean we should believe they are using various strategies to organise their party by remaining in the government?” he said.

The BNP leader said they would not allow students who were involved in the mass uprising to now form a political party with such strategies.

He said the people of the country would not tolerate the implementation of any such malicious tactics.

Fakhrul said the BNP would welcome the formation of any new political party, as they had already supported the new student organisation.

“We will welcome it when you form a party. But it does not mean you can form a party by staying in power and availing all state facilities. That will never be accepted,” he said.

The BNP leader once again urged the head of the interim government to immediately address these issues and take appropriate action. “Otherwise, the trust that the people have in you will no longer exist,” he warned.

Fakhrul reiterated his earlier statement that if the current interim government lost its neutrality, another neutral government would be required. “Now it has been proven why I said that.”

Addressing the programme, JCD President Rakibul Islam Rakib said over a hundred leaders and activists from their organisation were killed during the July-August mass uprising.

Besides, he said, many JCD leaders and activists had been subjected to killing, enforced disappearance and repression and suppression over the past 16 years.

He claimed that a certain group has been conspiring in various ways, including conducting negative campaigns against the JCD on social media, in an attempt to tarnish the reputation of the popular student organisation.

Rakib expressed his regret over the clashes at the Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (Kuet) and called for a thorough investigation into the incident to bring the perpetrators to justice.

He alleged that the attack on JCD members at the Kuet campus was incited by the leaders of a secret organisation using the banner of the Anti-Defamation Student platform.

The JCD leader said there should be no mob culture or underground student politics on campuses.

He, however, said they still wish to maintain unity among students frogged during the mass uprising, aiming to initiate a new form of student politics that would play a positive role in the nation's development.

Source: UNB