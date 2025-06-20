Fakhrul reaffirms commitment to global refugee crisis including rohingya | Politics News

In a statement issued today, Mirza Fakhrul voiced solidarity with the over 12 crore people worldwide who have been displaced due to violence, persecution and conflict.

On the occasion of World Refugee Day, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has expressed deep concern over the global refugee crisis and reaffirmed the party’s commitment to addressing the plight of forcibly displaced people including the Rohingya.

“On June 20, World Refugee Day, I express my sincere solidarity with all refugees in their struggle to survive with dignity,” he said.

“Currently, 120 million people across the globe are living under inhuman conditions after being forcibly displaced. This growing number has been described by the United Nations as a ‘horrific indictment on the states of the world.’”

The BNP leader also reiterated the party’s specific commitment to resolving the Rohingya crisis and ensuring their safe, voluntary, and dignified repatriation.

Fakhrul urged the international community to force Myanmar to repatriate them to their country by granting them citizenship.

He said as with many crises, the international community must work double to resolve the current crisis and collectively push for an effective political dialogue.