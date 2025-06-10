Fakhrul urges interim govt to rethink about April election timing | Miscellaneous News

“We have not taken any party decision on this issue (election in early April) yet. We hope that the government will consider this issue in light of reality,” he said while talking to reporters at the BNP Chairperson’s Gulshan office.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir. File Photo

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Tuesday said April is not a favourable time for the national election and hoped that the interim government will take the matter into account based on realities.

“We have not taken any party decision on this issue (election in early April) yet. We hope that the government will consider this issue in light of reality,” he said while talking to reporters at the BNP Chairperson’s Gulshan office.

He said the time set by the interim government for the national election is not right.

“We said on the first day that the time is not good for the election. The month of Ramadan will end, Eid will be over and then the election will be held a few days later. Just think about the conditions that candidates and political workers will have to endure throughout Ramadan,” the BNP leader said.

Fakhrul said he is worried from now that he will have to arrange an Iftar party every day, which will contribute to making the election expenses double.

He also highlighted the difficulties of running an election campaign during Ramadan, especially considering the extreme heat and the potential for rain and storms.

Besides, he said, it would be impossible to gather people for election rallies due to the severe heat. “Programmes will have to be held at night.”

He also mentioned that all the national elections in Bangladesh, except two problematic ones, were held either in December or January.

“Our party has said that the election is possible by December, and we firmly believe this is a viable option,” Fakhrul said

In response to a question, he said BNP is prepared for elections at any time, as it is an election-oriented party. “We are not a revolutionary party. We want to go to power through elections, with the people’s votes.”

Fakhrul refuted the misconception that BNP does not reform, describing it as "false propaganda."

He recalled that it was the BNP which first advocated for the Vision-2030 agenda and later presented a 31-point outline for reforms well before the mass uprising.

The BNP leader urged all, including political parties, organisations, and social media activists, to refrain from dividing the nation.

“The nation is united on one point: we want democracy restored, and we want the country to be governed by a democratic system. We also want to cast our votes, elect our representatives, and see reforms. So, do not create unnecessary divisions,” he said.

Fakhrul warned that any division within the nation would provide an opportunity for external forces and conspirators to harm the country.