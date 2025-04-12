Fascist Hasina's face motif built for Noboborsho Shobhajatra burnt | Miscellaneous News

DU Proctor Saifuddin Ahmed said the fire could have been set on the motif between 4:45 and 5:00 in the morning as the members of the security mobile team went to perform Fajr prayers.

A fire seemingly presumed to be act of anarchists today burned the face motif of fallen fascist Sheikh Hasina, built as a symbol of fascism, to observe Noboborsho Shobhajatra on Pahela Boishakh scheduled to be held on April 14.

Fire totally burnt the monstrous fascist motif of Sheikh Hasina, one of the seven largest motifs built for Bangla New Year observance, into ashes, resulting in damages of nearby motifs as well.

DU Proctor Saifuddin Ahmed said the fire could have been set on the motif between 4:45 and 5:00 in the morning as the members of the security mobile team went to perform Fajr prayers.

"The act of setting fire might be done at that time," he said.

"On 12th April, around 04:50 AM, someone or some people set fire to the symbolic motif of the monstrous fascist among the various symbolic motifs kept inside the pandal erected near the southern gate of the faculty," Dhaka University's Fine Arts Faculty dean's notification said.

The university authorities have already decided to form a probe committee to investigate the fire incident and a general dairy has also been filed with Shahbag police station.