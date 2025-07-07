Fascist regime destructs uniqueness of universities: Education adviser | University News

RU organized the discussion at its senate building to mark the celebration of its 72nd founding anniversary.

শিক্ষা উপদেষ্টা অধ্যাপক ড. চৌধুরী রফিকুল (সিআর) আবরার।। ফাইল ছবি

Education Adviser Prof Chowdhury Rafiqul Abrar has said the country's universities, like many other institutions, were on the margin of losing uniqueness due to the 15-year fascist regime.

"When the fascism went on extreme the rights-conscious students raised their voices strongly and finally ousted the fascist government through a mass upsurge," he said while addressing a discussion at Rajshahi University (RU) here today as chief guest.

Adviser Rafiqul Abrar said: "We have removed the autocratic rule through the movement for the assertion of rights. We have also lost more than 1,000 courageous and potential students".

He noted that dedicating the victory attained through the mass surge to the nation-building purposes has become the prime need.

"We need qualitative change in the education sector like other fields and quality teachers have become indispensable for the cherished change," the adviser continued. He also hoped that the university teachers' community will go forward to attain the cherished goal.

With RU Vice-chancellor Prof Saleh Hassan Naqub in the chair, the discussion was addressed, among others, by Pro-vice-chancellor Prof Mayeen Uddin, Treasurer Prof Matiur Rahman and Proctor Mahbubur Rahman.

Professor Emeritus of the Department of Physics Prof AKM Azharul islam spoke on the occasion as focal person.

They also unveiled a souvenir containing writings related to reminiscence of 11 retired teachers including two Professor Emeritus published on the occasion.

Education Adviser Chowdhury Rafiqul Abrar said there is no way but to attain the cherished goal. Upholding the dignity of educational institutions should be the prime duty of the teachers for building a new Bangladesh, he added.

"We have many limitations but we have to go forward," he said, adding that the present interim government has a farsighted target of reform but it's not possible overnight.

He reminded that all patriotic people should go ahead with patents for building a new Bangladesh.

Source: BSS