Fazil exam result of IAU published | University News

The results of the Fazil Degree Examination-2023 under Islamic Arabic University (IAU) were published today.

University Vice Chancellor (VC) Professor Dr Md Shamsul Alam formally announced the results at his office, according to a press release.

Earlier, Controller of Examinations Mohammad Ali handed over the results to the VC.

Pro-VCs Professor Dr Mohammad Shahidul Islam and Professor Dr Muhammad Abu Zafar Khan, Treasurer ASM Mamunur Rahman Khalili, Dean of the Kamil Education, Training and Research Centre Professor Dr Mohammad Oli Ullah, Dean of the Curriculum Development and Evaluation Centre Professor Dr Muhammad Shazayat Ullah Faruque, Registrar Md Ayub Hossain, Directors Mosabbir Mohammad Musa and Md Rafique Al Mamun, and Deputy Registrar Fahad Ahmed Momtazi, among others, were present at the event.

The VC congratulated the teachers and students of the respective madrasas.

This year, a total of 117,295 candidates took part in the examination across three academic years. Of them, 109,828 came out successful.

The pass rate was 90.48 percent in the first year, 94.74 percent in the second year, and 96.55 percent in the third year. The exams were held from January 14 to March 13.

Source : BSS