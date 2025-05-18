Film actress Nusrat Faria detained at Dhaka Airport | Miscellaneous News

Immigration police detained her on her way to Thailand by a flight of Biman, said Mazharul Islam, officer-in-charge of Bhatara police station.

Nusrat Faria, a popular film actress, was detained at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on Sunday.

She was wanted in a case filed with Bhatara police station during the Anti-discrimination Student Movement last year, he said.

Nusrat Faria started her career as a model appearing in various television commercials and print advertisements.

She made her acting debut in Dhallywood with the film Aashiqui.

She played the role of Sheikh Hasina in the Bangabandhu biopic, Mujib: The Making of a Nation.