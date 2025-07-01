Final results of 44th BCS published | BCS News

It said that the commission is temporarily issuing nominations for the appointment of 1,690 candidates who were finally selected out of 1,710 vacant posts in various cadres of the 44th BCS examination of 2021.

The Public Service Commission (PSC) has published the final results of the 44th BCS.

It has recommended the appointment of 1,690 candidates in cadre positions, said a notification of PSC tonight.

It said that the commission is temporarily issuing nominations for the appointment of 1,690 candidates who were finally selected out of 1,710 vacant posts in various cadres of the 44th BCS examination of 2021.

Due to the lack of qualified candidates, it was not possible to nominate candidates for 20 posts in the technical/professional cadre, it added.

The notification also said that it was not possible to nominate all candidates for appointment to cadre posts despite being successful in both the written and oral examinations.

Initiatives will be taken to recommend the government for unsuccessful candidates to appoint in the non-cadre posts, subject to vacancy in the posts as per government rule.