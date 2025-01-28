Finance Adviser Salehuddin ‘unaware’ of dearness allowance move

The public administration ministry recently announced the allowance and formed a committee for its implementation.

Finance Adviser Salehuddin Ahmed today said he is unaware of any announcement regarding the dearness allowance.

"Who has announced this? I don't know anything about it; I didn't announce it," he told reporters after a meeting of the cabinet committee on purchase at the secretariat in the capital.

In response to a query, Salehuddin said no decision on the matter was taken by him, adding, "If any proposal comes, we will discuss it."

On railway staff demands, he said, "Some logical demands have been met. Demands keep coming from various sectors. While it's not possible to meet all demands, we are trying to address the logical ones."

He clarified he neither supports nor opposes the allowance but was simply unaware of it.