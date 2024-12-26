Firefighter dies after being hit by truck while battling Secretariat fire

Another firefighter, Habibur Rahman, sustained injuries in his leg while working to extinguish the fire.

A firefighter died after being struck by a truck while working to douse a fire at the Secretariat in Dhaka early today.

The deceased was identified as Sohanur Zaman Nayan, a firefighter from the special team of Tejgaon Fire Station.

Another firefighter, Habibur Rahman, sustained injuries in his leg while working to extinguish the fire.

While briefing reporters in the morning, Fire Service and Civil Defence Director General Brigadier General Muhammad Jahed Kamal shared the details.

He said that Nayan was crossing the road to connect a water pipe to a pump and when a speeding truck hit him from behind.

The injured firefighter was rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Sohan, who is from Mithapukur, Rangpur, had been serving in the fire department for two years.

The fire broke out in building number 7 of the Secretariat in the capital's Segunbagicha area early today. The firefighters brought the blaze under control after six hours.

Source: the daily star