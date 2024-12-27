Fireworks and firecrackers during new year celebrations are punishable offenses

Excessive noise can lead to numerous health issues, including hearing and memory loss, sleep disturbances, anxiety, aggression, high blood pressure, tinnitus, dizziness, increased risk of heart disease, mental instability, stroke, and heart attacks.

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has urged everyone to refrain from using fireworks and firecracker in celebration of New Year's Eve on December 31.

Such activities are harmful and unlawful during the 31st night celebrations for the safety of public health and biodiversity. Cooperation from all is earnestly requested in this regard, the ministry said in a press release.

It said, such activities significantly exacerbate existing noise and air pollution levels. In a past incident, media reports highlighted the tragic death of a child suffering from heart disease, frightened by the loud noise of fireworks during New Year celebrations.

Excessive noise can lead to numerous health issues, including hearing and memory loss, sleep disturbances, anxiety, aggression, high blood pressure, tinnitus, dizziness, increased risk of heart disease, mental instability, stroke, and heart attacks.

It is noteworthy that unauthorised fireworks and firecrackers during New Year celebrations violate Rule 7 of the Noise Pollution (Control) Rules, 2006. Such actions are considered punishable offenses under Rule 18 of the same regulations.

As per the law, violations of these rules may result in a penalty of up to one month of imprisonment or a fine of up to Tk 5,000, or both, for the first offense. For subsequent violations, penalties may increase to up to six months of imprisonment or a fine of up to Tk 10,000, or both.

Source: the daily star