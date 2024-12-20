First-ever ‘Ambassador’s Travel Grant’ awarded to Bangladeshi students

Under this programme, the Bangladesh Embassy bears the travel expenses of expatriate Bangladeshi students related to their education/research work within Myanmar or in Bangladesh.

The Bangladesh Embassy in Myanmar has awarded the first-ever ‘Ambassador’s Travel Grant’ to four expatriate Bangladeshi students, during the celebration of ‘International Migrants Day and National Expatriates Day 2024’ at the Embassy.

Ambassador Dr M Monwar Hossain launched this grant programme with the aim of informing the new generation of expatriate Bangladeshi nationals about the history, tradition, culture, socio-economic development of Bangladesh and enhancing people to people contact between the two countries.

Under this programme, the Bangladesh Embassy bears the travel expenses of expatriate Bangladeshi students related to their education/research work within Myanmar or in Bangladesh.

On the occasion of ‘International Migrants Day and National Expatriates Day 2024’, the Bangladesh Embassy organized a meeting with the participation of expatriate Bangladeshis living in Myanmar.

The event included reading out of the messages by the president, chief adviser, expatriate welfare adviser and home affairs adviser, screening of documentaries on expatriates, and expressions of feelings expressed by the grant awardees.

Ambassador Monwar Hossain paid deep respect to all the heroes of the great Liberation War and all the martyrs of the July-August Movement.

Source: UNB