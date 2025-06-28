First session of Islami Andolan’s grand rally begins | Miscellaneous News

Leaders and activists from different parts of the country started gathering at the venue from early hours.

The first session of Islami Andolan Bangladesh’s grand rally began at the capital’s Suhrawardy Udyan on Saturday morning.

Leaders and activists from different parts of the country started gathering at the venue from early hours.

Although the main programme is scheduled to formally start at 2pm, the first session began around 10am with recitations from the Holy Quran.

District and city-level leaders of Islami Andolan Bangladesh from different parts of the country are addressing the gathering in this session.

Islami Andolan Bangladesh Secretary General Principal Hafez Maulana Yunus Ahmad is present at the event.

Leaders of various political parties who support the demand for introducing proportional representation in elections are also expected to attend the rally.