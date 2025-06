Five Eid jamaats held at DU

Besides, three congregational prayers were held at Salimullah Muslim Hall Mosque at 7am, Dr Muhammad Shahidullah Hall at 8am and Fazlul Haque Hall Ground at 8am.

ফাইল ছবি

Five Eid-ul-Azha congregations were held today at the Dhaka University campus.

Two congregational prayers were held at 7:30am and 8:30am at university’s central mosque Masjidul Jamia.

Source : BSS