Five fruits to keep hair healthy and strong | Lifestyle News

Five fruits to keep hair healthy and strong

Apart from maintaining hair hygiene, including certain fruits in your diet can help promote healthy hair growth. Some fruits are not only beneficial for overall health but also play an important role in improving hair quality.

Getting thick, black, and luscious hair requires more than just external hair care. Regular use of hair masks, herbs, and a healthy lifestyle can work wonders, according to a report by asianetnews.

Here are five fruits that experts recommend for maintaining healthy hair:

Amla

This fruit is considered a powerhouse of nutrients for both hair and eyes. Rich in Vitamin C, amla strengthens hair roots and helps reduce hair fall. It can be consumed directly or its juice can be applied to the hair for better results.

Papaya

Both ripe and unripe papaya are good for hair health. Papaya contains folate, which makes hair smooth and shiny, activates hair follicles, and helps fight dandruff.

Guava

Guava is widely known for strengthening teeth and preventing diseases. It also contains riboflavin, a nutrient that promotes hair growth and helps reduce hair fall.

Banana

Orange

Rich in Vitamin C, oranges strengthen hair roots and promote hair growth. Including oranges in your daily diet is recommended for maintaining healthy hair.

source : UNB