Five secretaries sent into compulsory retirement | Jobs News

Five secretaries sent into compulsory retirement

The Ministry of Public Administration issued separate notifications confirming the decision.

The interim government on Thursday sent five secretaries into compulsory retirement in the public interest under Section 45 of the Public Service Act.

The officers who are in the rank of secretaries are Kazi Enamul Hasan, director general of the Bangladesh Employees Welfare Board; Sukesh Kumar Sarker, director general of the National Academy for Planning and Development; Mohammad Salah Uddin, officer on special duty at the Ministry of Public Administration; Muhammad Ibrahim, chairman of the Land Appeal Board; and Shahid Ullah, rector of the National Academy for Development Administration.

In a separate notification, Lipika Bhadra, chairman (Grade-1) of the Bangladesh Sugar and Food Industries Corporation, was also sent into compulsory retirement.

Section 45 of the Public Service Act allows the government to retire any public servant without prior notice or explanation after 25 years of service.

According to the notifications, all six officials have completed the required years in service.

They will receive retirement benefits as per government rules.