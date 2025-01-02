Fog likely in Dhaka for 2-3 more days: BMD

Dhaka's minimum temperature yesterday was about 2 degrees Celsius lower, while the daytime temperature was 4 degrees Celsius below the normal threshold, said Meteorologist Md Bazlur Rashid.

Fog may persist in Dhaka and other parts of the country for another two to three days, an official of the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) said today.

Dhaka's minimum temperature yesterday was about 2 degrees Celsius lower, while the daytime temperature was 4 degrees Celsius below the normal threshold, said Meteorologist Md Bazlur Rashid.

In its latest weather bulletin issued this morning, BMD stated that the weather is expected to remain dry with a temporarily partly cloudy sky across the country over the next 24 hours, starting at 9:00am.

Moderate to dense fog may occur across the country from midnight until noon. Night temperatures are expected to remain nearly unchanged, while daytime temperatures may drop by 1-2 degrees Celsius.

Thick fog may temporarily disrupt air navigation, inland river transport, and road communications.

In Dhaka, the wind direction and speed are expected to be north-northwesterly at 8 to 12 kilometres per hour.

This morning, BMD recorded Dhaka's minimum temperature at 13.8 degrees Celsius, while the country's lowest temperature was 9.8 degrees Celsius, recorded in Chuadanga.

Source: the daily star